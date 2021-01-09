1 dead, 2 critically injured during shooting in Boyle Heights; suspect outstanding

Two people were critically injured and one male died during a shooting in Boyle Heights on Saturday evening, officials said.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of North Fickett Street.

A 27-year-old female and a 25-year-old male were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Another man died on scene.

The suspect fled on foot. Police believe it to be a gang-related shooting that was sparked by an argument.

No description of the suspect was provided. Anyone with informationregarding the shooting or the suspect was urged to call the LAPD's Hollenbeckstation at 323-342-4100.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.