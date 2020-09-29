1 child dead, 1 injured in Westlake Village crash

One child is dead and another is in unknown condition after they were hit by a car in Westlake Village on Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., two vehicles were on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive when one of the cars struck two pedestrians, police said.

Both victims are juveniles, according to authorities.

Their exact ages were unknown.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Advertisement

One person has been detained.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.