$1.4 million in stolen sneakers, electronics from train cargo found in Los Angeles home

The Brief A 41-year-old man was arrested in Los Angeles after police found over $1.4 million in stolen train cargo during a search. The raid led to the recovery of stolen items including Nike shoes, Milwaukee tools, and electronic equipment. The suspect was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property and released on his own recognizance later that day.



A 41-year-old man was arrested when police executed a search warrant at a Los Angeles home and allegedly discovered more than $1.4 million in stolen train cargo, authorities announced Thursday.

Alejandro Aguilar-Espinoza was arrested Monday following the raid in the 4300 block of Verona Street, southeast of Boyle Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said detectives who took part in the operation recovered pilfered cargo including Nike shoes, Milwaukee tools and electronic equipment.

He was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property, police said. He was released later that day on his own recognizance, according to jail records.

Police said the search was conducted after authorities received "information indicating the presence of stolen cargo."

Detectives with the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit were assisted in the operation by the Union Pacific Railroad Police, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles World Airport Police investigators, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"This investigation underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in combating large-scale cargo theft and preserving the integrity of Southern California's commercial supply chains," police said in a statement.

No other details were released on when or where the seized merchandise was stolen.

Anyone with additional information was urged to call the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit at 213-486-8766. Calls made outside of business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.