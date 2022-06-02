Today's best mortgage deal? Look to shorter terms for greater interest savings | June 2, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for June 2, 2022, which are up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen for two key terms and remained unchanged for two other terms since yesterday.

What this means: Rates for a 20-year mortgage refinance spiked by more than half a percentage point today, bringing this longer term to 5.5%. With today’s increases, shorter-term rates offer the best opportunity for homeowners to save on interest. Homeowners may find 15-year rates particularly appealing, as they haven’t budged in three straight days.

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchases

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen across all repayment terms since yesterday.

What this means: Rates for 30-year terms, which are the most popular, spiked today, meaning buyers may want to look to shorter terms to take advantage of interest savings. With rates for 10- and 15-year loans nearly a full percentage point lower than 30-year loans, borrowers who can afford higher mortgage monthly payments should comparison shop and consider shorter repayment terms to find their best possible rate.

To find great mortgage rates, start by using Credible's secured website, which can show you current mortgage rates from multiple lenders without affecting your credit score. You can also use Credible's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payments.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or Purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How your credit score affects your rate

Many factors can affect the interest rate you receive on a mortgage. Your credit score is an important one.

A higher credit score indicates to lenders that you know how to use credit responsibly. It can boost their confidence that you’ll make your mortgage payments on time and won’t default. Applying for a mortgage with a high credit score could help you qualify for lower interest rates, and give you a wider array of loan types to choose from.

Conversely, a low credit score may make lenders think you’ll have difficulty managing your mortgage, and may miss payments or even go into foreclosure. A low credit score likely means you’ll qualify for higher interest rates, and your loan choices will be more limited.

