In Depth: School hacks, traveling during a pandemic, remembering Ruben Salazar

By
Published 
In Depth
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: School Hacks

Maya Levine with Check Point cybersecurity and Jay Gehringer, retired North Hollywood High School Computer teacher join Hal to talk about the impact that hackers have had on learning from home. Gehringer says that white supremacists  are taking advantage of the situation, using zoom bombing to spread hate messages.

Levine says it's important to educate children on cybersecure practices, including not clicking on links that are unfamiliar.
   
Segment Two: COVID-19 and Travel

Hal talks to Infectious disease doctor David Michalik of Dignity Health and Travel Ambassador Angel Castellanos about whether it is safe to travel during the pandemic.

Castellanos explains that he is currently in Turkey- one of the few countries accepting American tourists. He explains his experience on the airplane and airport where there are very few people traveling.

Dr. Michalik says that any kind of travel has inherent risks-  either of spreading or catching COVID-19.  He advises people to not travel unless they really need to. He says that road trips are a possibility, but there are other states and locations where the risk of coronavirus is higher. Michalik says the best bet is to go to places with few people, and to continue to wear masks and face shields.

Segment Three: Ruben Salazar 50 Years Later

Reporter Laura Diaz and UCLA Chicano studies professor Raul Hinojosa join Hal to talk about the death of journalist Ruben Salazar who died during a protest in East Los Angeles 50 years ago. Diaz says the story continues to resonate decades later because of the mystery over how he died, shot in the head with an L.A. County Sheriff's Department tear gas  canister, and rumors that the killing might have been intentional.

Hinojosa says the incident was a critical moment in the creation of the Latino consciousness movement. He draws parallels to what is going on today with a racial minority facing systemic racism and poverty, and the disregard for the rights of brown and black people.

Segment Four: Wrap up

We finish with an incredible compilation of Les Miserables performers from over the years singing "One Day More"  to keep the spirit of the theater alive until the doors are open again.
 