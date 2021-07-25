In Depth: Car sales, cord blood awareness, Orange County Fair

Segment One- Car sales

Hal is joined by Jillian Romero Chaves, the president of the Ontario Auto Center, to talk about the skyrocketing price of vehicles. Chaves says the issue is a continuing shortage of microchips, caused by a cutback in production during the COVID lockdown. She says there hasn’t been time to create enough supply to meet the demand for vehicles. Chaves says for some people it might be worthwhile to try leasing instead.

She says that used vehicles are very expensive as well, but for people who have a used car sitting around, this would be a great time to sell, especially if it has fewer than 100 thousand miles on it.



Segment Two- Cord Blood Awareness

Journalist Miguel Sancho joins Hal to talk about his personal experience with Umbilical Cord Blood, which helped to save his son, who suffered from a rare and life-threatening illness.

In light of July being Cord Blood Awareness month, Sancho is bringing attention to the need to donate cord blood when a baby is born. Cord blood banks all over the U.S. provide the life-saving therapy for various ailments that might not be treatable otherwise.

Segment Three- OC Fair

Orange County Fair CEO Michele Richards joins Hal to talk about the 2021 fair, which is going on now. The fair was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is coming back strong. It was sold out its first weekend and continues to be busy. Richards says attendees should get tickets online. She explains what has been done to keep people protected from COVID, including smaller attendance and more hand washing stations. She gives Hal a rundown of all the wacky food offerings at this year’s fair.



Segment Four- Wrap up

Hal promotes his podcast, and we end with a video of flying over the OC Fair at night.

