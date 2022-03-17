Volleyball player explains why her blocks become bucks
New EventOne high school athlete is using her talent to give back. We talked to Vaughan Anoa’i who explained that the reason she pays 25 dollars for every shot she blocks is simple: so it goes to someone in need who, just like her, wants to play the game they love.
