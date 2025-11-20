Eric Swalwell announces run for California Governor

The Brief Rep. Eric Swalwell announced he is running for Governor of California. Swalwell has been a member of the U.S. House since 2013. He is also remembered for being the House impeachment manager when he and members of Congress tried to remove Donald Trump from the presidency during the latter's first term in office.



Rep. Eric Swalwell has announced he is running for Governor of California.

Swalwell made the announcement on his campaign page on Thursday, November 20.

In a statement published online, he explained that he is running for Governor because "prices are too high and people are scared."

"I will be California's fighter and protector. Our state is under attack. The President has militarized our streets, canceled cancer research, zeroed out clean energy climate projects, and is chasing our immigrant friends and neighbors through their workplaces, kids' schools, and houses of worship," Swalwell wrote in a statement published online.

Leading up to Thursday's announcement, Swalwell is currently representing California's 14th Congressional District as a member of the U.S. House. He is also remembered for being the House impeachment manager when he and members of Congress tried to remove Donald Trump from the presidency through the 25th Amendment during Trump's first term in office.

Earlier in the month, Swalwell made headlines after he was referred to the Department of Justice for mortgage fraud allegations. According to reports, DOJ is investigating the alleged millions of dollars in loans and refinancing connected to Swalwell's status as a Washington, D.C. resident.

The Federal Housing Agency is accusing Swalwell of "making false or misleading statements on loan documents," according to a report from KTVU-TV, a FOX-affiliate station.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. House seat for California's 14th District in 2023, he represented the 15th District from 2013 to 2023. Before that, he was Alameda County's deputy District Attorney from 2006 to 2012.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.