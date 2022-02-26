The Issue Is: Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Alex Padilla, Andrew Whitworth, and Sec. Pete Buttigieg

It’s a week that will be written about in the history books. The Russian Invasion of Ukraine. The nomination of a new Supreme Court Justice. The lifting of COVID-19 masking rules in Los Angeles and across the country.

After such a monumental week, Elex Michaelson is joined by some heavy-hitters on this week’s "The Issue Is."

First up, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA). The Chair of the House Intelligence Committee discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, America’s role in, and potential response to, the conflict, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivation in the whole scenario.

Then, California Senator Alex Padilla (D). In 2020, following then-Senator Kamala Harris’s election as Vice President, Padilla was tapped by Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to finish her term. This week, Padilla filed paperwork to run for his first full term as California’s Junior Senator - Michaelson was there.

Next, Michaelson is joined by Andrew Whitworth, the Rams tackle who just led his team to a Super Bowl Championship. Whitworth discusses the feeling of winning the Super Bowl, the resulting victory parade, and his tireless charitable work that ultimately scored him the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Finally, Michaelson is joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk progress on the port back-log, and to celebrate a very special staff wedding.

—————

THE ISSUE IS: REP. SCHIFF ON THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

SCHIFF’S CENTRAL TAKE: "The invasion of Ukraine has begun. Now we're seeing the Russians use their missile power, potentially their air power, to strike Ukrainian targets to try to cause chaos and confusion, to try to decapitate the Russian military. I expect over the next days and weeks to come, we'll see Russian forces quickly overwhelm Ukrainian defenses. That will give way, I think, to a long, bloody campaign. Ukrainians are determined to fight and they will, and you're going to see Russian troops go back in body bags. The costs are going to be terribly, tragically high for Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian service members, and you'll see the Russians flooding the zone, as they are right now, with propaganda…"

"I think [Putin’s] goal is to stop Ukraine's westward drift, and nothing short of making it as painful as possible for Russia will deter him. And I hope this ends up being Putin's debacle that brings him down. And we ought to be doing everything in concert with our allies to make sure that he fails and that Ukraine can continue as a democracy and one that is free to chart its own destiny…"

—————

THE ISSUE IS: SEN. PADILLA ON MAKING INROADS WITH THE 40% OF CALIFORNIANS WHO HAVE "NO OPNION" OF HIS JOB PERFORMANCE

PADILLA’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I believe they will know as time goes on. Look, I am a fighter like you have never seen when it comes to our advocacy in public service. The people of Los Angeles know that from my days in the Los Angeles City Council. The people of the San Fernando Valley know that from my time representing them in the state Senate. Proudly took California from nearly last to first when it came to elections, participation and integrity, because of my time as Secretary of State. It's with that enthusiasm and relentlessness that I'll tackle all the jobs and issues that come with being United States senator…."

—————

THE ISSUE IS: SEN. PADILLA ON FRUSTRATIONS OVER THE LACK OF PROGRESS ON "BUILD BACK BETTER," VOTING RIGHTS, AND OTHER DEM PRIORITIES

PADILLA’S CENTRAL TAKE: "Politically, I just kind of recognize, what do you think is going to happen, if these are the issues that we care about, if we let Republicans take over? We know where they're going to take us. They deny the science on climate. You know, they're anti-immigrant. All the issues that we care about, we've got to keep Democrats in the majority, grow the majorities, and make it easier to continue to make progress…."

—————

THE ISSUE IS: ANDREW WHITWORTH’S CHARITABLE WORK AND THE "BIG WHIT 77 FOUNDATION"

WHITWORTH’S CENTRAL TAKE: "It's one of the most important things we can do, contribute to our community, be a part of meeting people where they are, and so it's been so special to me... all the things I've accomplished on the football field and in sports, I don't think anything compares to what really those opportunities have been like off the football field - to be a part of people having their first home, or Make-A-Wish events, or the opportunity to be there for people just to provide a smile, a hug, a voice, even just your heart to people to listen and say, 'Hey man, where can I meet you, where you are and help you in any way I can?' I mean, some of these opportunities I've had in the Los Angeles community is in things I'll never forget my whole life and some of the things that I think inspire my wife and I to be better parents, to be better leaders, and to do more in our community from this day forward…"’

—————

THE ISSUE IS: BECOMING A SUPER BOWL CHAMPION AT AGE 40

WHITWORTH’S CENTRAL TAKE: "You know, it's a challenge physically to play the game already, but once you get up in age, really just with the body, the injuries, all of them taking their toll, it becomes a whole new level of a challenge mentally, physically, reinventing yourself, finding ways to continue to be successful... I always looked at it as an inspiration to other people my age that were in their 30s or in their 40s that, you know, are questioning whether they're capable of doing something, doesn't have to be physical, could be mental, any job or area of work they're in, you know, just 'you know what, I'm going to keep persevering and keep showing people that we're capable of doing things even if people say we can't.' So hopefully I'm an inspiration for them, they can achieve anything they want to, just don't give up, keep moving forward…."

—————

—————

