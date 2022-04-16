'The Issue Is': Is Sen. Dianne Feinstein fit to serve?

This week on "The Issue Is," big questions about California’s political future: Following a new report, is Sen. Dianne Feinstein mentally fit enough to serve? Is Governor Gavin Newsom unbeatable come November? Or, could the homeless crisis pose a risk to his electability?

To answer those big questions, Elex Michaelson is joined by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Tal Kopan and Independent Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger.

He also speaks with sportscaster Joe Davis, whose future appears pretty bright, the 34-year-old just announced as the announcer for the MLB on FOX, including for The 2022 World Series.

THE ISSUE IS: SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE REPORTER TAL KOPAN

BACKGROUND: This week, a bombshell report in San Francisco Chronicle from Tal Kopan and Joe Garofoli. The pair spoke with four Democratic senators, several members of the House, and former employees of California’s Senior Senator Dianne Feinstein. Those discussions revealing a growing concern about Feinstein’s mental capacity, many saying they’ve seen a dramatic drop in the 88-year-old’s ability to remember people and topics.

THE ISSUE IS: CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER

BACKGROUND: After surviving the 2021 recall, many pundits now see California Governor Gavin Newsom as unbeatable heading into his re-election bid this November. One person looking to prove that outlook wrong is Michael Shellenberger, the author of "San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities," a former progressive himself, who is now running for Governor as an Independent. Central to Shellenberger’s campaign, solving California’s homeless crisis.

THE ISSUE IS: DODGERS AND WORLD SERIES ANNOUNCER JOE DAVIS

BACKGROUND: He already was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, succeeding Vin Scully, now, a big move for sportscaster Joe Davis. Davis has been tapped to become the lead play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ MLB coverage - a role that will team him with John Smoltz as they cover the MLB All-Star Game, the MLB at Field of Dreams Game, and the 2022 World Series on Fox. Davis reveals how he felt when he heard the news, a culmination of a childhood dream.

