World Cup: Protester interrupts Portugal-Uruguay match with rainbow flag

Image 1 of 4 ▼ LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: A protester on the pitch with rainbow flag and frre ukraine t shirt during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

A spectator ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE."

Security officials chased the person down and he dropped the flag on the field before being escorted off the field. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The back of the Superman shirt read "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN."

In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored "One Love" armbands during World Cup matches and some fans complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.