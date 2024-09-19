Where to watch Los Angeles Rams, other NFL games: Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get their first win of the season as they host NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers for Week 3.

The NFC West showdown kicks off at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. The game will air live on FOX 11.

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 9 a.m. PT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

FOX Sports' NFL power rankings

We’re already into the third week of the NFL season, with the Chiefs, Texans, and Lions topping FOX Sports’ power rankings for the week.

Week 3 features some key games between 2-0 teams, including the Texans at the Vikings and the Chargers at the Steelers. And one of the best matchups will be America’s Game of the Week: the somehow winless Ravens visiting the inconsistent Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

America’s Game of the Week

Baltimore heads to Dallas in a matchup between two talented teams with legitimate question marks. The Ravens came within inches of beating the Chiefs in Week 1 and then lost to the Raiders by a field goal with 27 seconds remaining.

For a team that could easily be 2-0, avoiding an 0-3 start will be critical. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

"We've got to find our mojo," quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the Ravens' loss on Sunday afternoon. "We've got to find (it), and do what we do, because that's not us at all."

Dallas, meanwhile, embarrassed Cleveland in Week 1 but then struggled in a 44-19 loss to the Saints. The Cowboys had won 16 straight regular-season games at home before being dominated by New Orleans.

"This is adversity. Don't shy from it," the Cowboys' Micah Parsons offered. "I'm happy that I get to see tomorrow because I believe there's a lot of things that need to be fixed."

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 5:15 p.m. PT (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 1 p.m PT (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 1 p.m PT (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 5:15 p.m. PT (ABC)

The Source

FOX Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano and the AP's Rob Maaddi contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL and FOX Sports.

Editor's Note: This station is owned by FOX.