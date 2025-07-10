UFC legend Randy Couture airlifted to burn center after fiery crash on racetrack

article

UFC great Randy Couture was airlifted to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash during practice runs ahead of his National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) racing debut.

What we know:

TMZ reported the six-time world champion suffered first and second-degree burns in the Kansas City crash, along with trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.

The 62-year-old remains hospitalized and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The backstory:

Couture, an Army veteran, finished with a 19-11 record in his MMA career, earning titles in the UFC’s light and heavyweight divisions. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2006.

He retired in 2011 and planned to make his NHRA debut sometime this year.

Last month he spoke about his excitement during an appearance on the "Bubba The Love Sponge Show."

"This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing," Couture added. "I'll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.