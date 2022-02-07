The inspirational story behind Rams' CB Darious Williams

article

During his time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Darious Williams became the face of the football program and his coach calls him one-of-a-kind.

"You knew that kid was going to be great at something, whatever he decided to do. He’s just a freak athlete that comes around every so often and he really works his butt off to get better and he’s always made the most of every opportunity he’s got," UAB football coach Blake Shrader recalled.

Williams was initially turned down but walked onto the team in 2014. By mid-season, he became a starter and earned a scholarship to play ball. It sounded like the start of a Cinderella story of sorts. However, the college dropped its football program.

Ambitious and determined, Williams then transferred to a nursing school in Jacksonville, Florida, turning down several offers to become a flower delivery man.

"We thought that he might like to see his colors," Karen Sumner, a former co-worker of Williams’ said.

He worked with Sumner at Hagan Ace Hardware and put as much effort into his job as he did on the field. Sumner said Williams would never accept a tip and that she remembers him as a Southern gentleman who was always smiling. Yet, she remembers the bittersweet day his life would change forever.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and made his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Sunday, he’s going against them again in the biggest sports showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

"He’s as good as they come and I hope the best for him and obviously we’ll be cheering for him," Shrader said.

