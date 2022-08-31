Shaq was 'embarrassed' when he couldn't help son fill out resume: 'I had to call somebody'

article

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal opened up recently about life off the court, including a moment with his son he said left him "embarrassed."

"I remember when I was practicing and trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody because I was embarrassed I couldn't do it," Shaq told 7News Australia's David Koch.

The four-time NBA champion and father of six told the interviewer how grateful he was because, "the position I am in life is a lucky position. I've never had a real job in my life."

Despite never having a "real job," as he puts it, Shaq's own resume is quite impressive. He received a master's degree in business from the University of Phoenix back in 2005, according to Essence, and in 2012 followed that up with a doctorate in education from Barry University, a private Catholic university in Florida.

SUGGESTED: Shaq reportedly foots the bill at NYC restaurant, opens up new court in New Jersey

Koch quickly pointed out Shaq's business acumen. "But you're almost as comfortable in business as you are on the basketball court," pointing to his MBA as evidence.

Shaq said he got his MBA because, "I always like to be in charge, but I always let other people speak for me." He said that he would be frustrated when he'd go into meetings and have potential business partners ignore him in favor of his agent. "They think I'm just some dumb jock who has no inclination on what business is," he said. "It would just drive me crazy."

SUGGESTED: ‘We ain’t rich, I’m rich’: Shaq says he wants his kids to earn their own way in life

In addition to his advanced degrees, Shaq's also got his own shoe brand, which as of 2016 has sold over 120 million pairs, a decade-long career hosting TNT's "Inside the NBA," and multiple studio albums, including 1993's album "Shaq Diesel," which is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Needless to say when it comes to business just like basketball, Shaq's got nothing to be embarrassed about.