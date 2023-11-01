Rangers hold off D-backs to capture franchise's first World Series championship

The World Series championship stays in Texas – but this time in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers captured the franchise’s first World Series title after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. The Rangers clinched the series after beating the D-backs 5-0 in Game 5 Wednesday.

The Rangers drew first blood in the seventh inning to take a 1-0 lead after an RBI single from Mitch Garver. Texas got on board after being no-hit by Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen through the first six frames.

Rangers all-star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi avoided several jams but threw six scoreless innings for the now-World Series champs. Corey Seager was named World Series MVP, his second, after hitting .318 and blasting six home runs over the course of the 2023 postseason run.

Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Rangers 6, D-backs 5. Final/11

Game 2: D-backs 9, Rangers 1. Final

Game 3: Rangers 3, D-backs 1. Final

Game 4: Rangers 11, D-backs 7. Final

Game 5: Rangers 5, D-backs 0. Final

