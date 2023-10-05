Darius Slay begs Taylor Swift to not come to NFL games

As Taylor Swift continues to put Travis Kelce on the map – just kidding, Chiefs fans – the rest of the NFL is keeping tabs on the Sunday whereabouts of the Grammy-Award-winning singer.

This includes Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay, who has his calendar circled for November 20 when his team faces off against Kelce's Chiefs. In his "Big Play Slay" podcast, Slay offered this message for Swift, who has recently been going to Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce:

"Taylor, do not come to the game," Slay said in his podcast. "Because it seems like you bring the energy of winning."

Slay brought up the fact that the Chiefs are 2-0 in games attended by the "Anti-Hero" singer this season, drawing concerns that Swift – no relation to Slay's Eagles teammate and running back D'Andre Swift – may have become Kansas City's new secret weapon as the team's good-luck charm.

Swift and Kelce had been linked together over the course of the 2023 NFL season after the Chiefs tight end revealed in his and his brother Jason Kelce's joint podcast "New Heights" that he tried to give the "Bad Blood" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number but failed. That story eventually made its way to Swift as she has been spotted in the last two Chiefs games.

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to get linked together in entertainment headlines, neither has pubically addressed whether they are or aren't officially dating.

