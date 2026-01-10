Rams vs. Panthers: Where to watch the wild-card game

The Brief The Rams face the Panthers in a highly-anticipated wildcard game Saturday. Rams' QB Matthew Stafford has been having an MVP-caliber season. Carolina enters the game as a 10 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.



The NFL playoffs are here and on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Carolina Panthers for a wild-card game.

What we know:

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-caliber season, and the Rams are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in five years.

To get there, their first task is to get redemption against the team that handed them their third loss of the regular season.

Rams coach Sean McVay called the result "humbling" for his team.

From there, the Rams stumbled down the stretch, losing the inside track to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a heartbreaking 38-37 overtime loss to Seattle in Week 16. With wide receiver Davante Adams returning from a hamstring injury, the Rams believe they are ready to make a run.

Carolina enters the game as a 10 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook — the same point spread as the Week 13 game against the Rams — after losing three of its final four games and needing the Falcons to beat the Saints in Week 18 just to get into the postseason.

Where to watch

The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT on FOX at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Inactive players

Terrance Ferguson, Derion Kendrick, Josh Wallace, Darious Williams, Kevin Dotson, Jordan Whittington and Stetson Bennett are listed as inactive for Saturday's game, ESPN report.

Playoff newcomers on both sides

The Rams’ roster has plenty of postseason experience, but two key players are making their playoff debuts.

Linebacker Nate Landman, LA’s leading tackler and defensive signal-caller, spent his first three seasons with Atlanta before blossoming this year. Rookie kicker Harrison Mevis made his NFL debut in November, and while he’s an impressive 12 of 13 on field-goal attempts and 39 of 39 on extra points, his only miss was on a high-pressure kick with 2:07 left in a tie game at Seattle last month. The Rams lost in OT.

The Panthers have 31 players who have never played in a postseason game, including Bryce Young.