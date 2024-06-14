Charles Barkley retiring from TV after 2024-2025 NBA season

article

"Sir" Charles Barkley reveals he will soon retire from television.

The hoops legend-turned-TV personality revealed during an NBA Finals postgame coverage that he will go off-air for good after the 2024-2025 NBA season.

"No matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television," Barkley said on NBA TV after Game 4 of the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks series.

Barkley's apparent final season as a broadcaster aligns with the final year of Inside the NBA on TNT, a show he currently co-stars with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.

Barkley did not say during Friday night's NBA Finals coverage on what he'll do after wrapping up his broadcast career. The NBA hall-of-famer had been with Turner for about 25 years.

Before making the switch to television, Barkley spent 16 seasons as a player in the NBA, suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. Over the course of his hall-of-fame career, he was named MVP for the 1992-1993 season, named all-star 11 times, won the rebounding title in 1987 and was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game in 1991. He also won the gold medal with the 1992 U.S. men's basketball team, the iconic squad remembered by most sports fans as the "Dream Team."