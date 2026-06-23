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LA Clippers select former Illinois guard Keaton Wagler with No. 5 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

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FOX 11
Los Angeles Clippers
Published June 23, 2026 5:40 PM PDT
Published June 23, 2026 5:40 PM PDT
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NEW YORK (KTTV) - The Los Angeles Clippers are going with a guard. The Clippers selected former Illinois star Keaton Wagler with the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wagler joins a Clipper roster that includes former all-stars Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard. Bradley Beal, who is recovering from hip surgery, holds a player option for the 2026–27 season as part of his two-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers. As of Tuesday, there has been no announcement regarding whether the three-time All-Star will return to Los Angeles.

Coming off a 42-40 regular season record and a play-in tournament loss, the Clippers are looking to get back into playoff mix with the core of Garland, Leonard and now Wagler.

Below is a shortlist of where the top-5 NBA Draft picks ended up on Wednesday:

  1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU, Forward
  2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas, Guard
  3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke, Forward
  4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, Forward
  5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois, Guard
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