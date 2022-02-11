NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022: Stars and rosters revealed

article

Stars from the entertainment world will lace up their sneakers to show off their hoop skills in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The exhibition takes place on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will kick off NBA All-Star weekend ahead of the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

Last week, the NBA and ESPN released the names of celebrities playing in the upcoming game.

Rosters for 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Team Walton:

Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter and Cleveland native)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique

Anuel AA (rapper)

Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

Who’s coaching in the 2022 NBA-All Star Celebrity Game?

NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will be the head coaches for the game.

How can I watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

ESPN will televise the game on Friday, February 18, at 7 p.m. ET as part of its overall NBA All-Star coverage. Viewers can also stream game on the ESPN App.

2022 NBA All-Star Game players draft

NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected their rosters Thursday night for the All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also drafted former MVPs Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic in the starter pool, along with Chicago's DeMar DeRozan.

Durant took first-timers Ja Morant of Memphis and Andrew Wiggins of Golden State, and Boston's Jayson Tatum — who replaced him in the starters pool because Durant is injured and won't play.

The Team LeBron reserves: Luka Doncic, Dallas; Darius Garland, Cleveland; Chris Paul, Phoenix; Jimmy Butler, Miami; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Fred VanVleet, Toronto, and Harden.

The Team Durant reserves: Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota; Zach LaVine, Chicago; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee; LaMelo Ball, Charlotte, and Gobert.

James has been a captain every year since the NBA went to a format where the leading vote-getters draft teams, instead of Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference. His teams have gone 4-0.

