NASCAR champ talks career ahead of FOX Bet Super 6 Contest at Martinsville

So you thought this weekend's NASCAR race on FOX at Martinsville Speedway would be like other races we've seen this season? Well, Jamie McMurray — former Daytona 500 champion and current FOX Sports NASCAR analyst — chatted with us to set the record straight.

"It's extremely flat, so there's no banking in the corners," McMurray explained about Martinsville Speedway. "It's the same size as Bristol, but the corners are so flat. This means it's a totally different track, even though it looks similar to Bristol from an aerial shot."

And according to Jamie, Martinsville's flat corners aren't the only features adding to its uniqueness.

"Martinsville is the only track on the NASCAR circuit that was there when NASCAR started. It's the only track that has run every single race."

When it comes to running races, McMurray has more than a few about which to brag.

In 2010, he scored a huge win at the Granddaddy of Them All, the Daytona 500. McMurray then went on to win the Brickyard 400 and became one of only three drivers to win both in the same year.

But it's the Daytona 500 that's dearest to his heart.

"Even after 13 years, I can still close my eyes and see the last half of the lap. It's pretty cool how that memory is burned into my head," he reminisced. "The interesting thing about when I won Daytona is that, at the start of the year, I honestly didn't even know if I was going to have a job. But then, we came out for the first race and won the biggest one you can win."

Jamie continued reliving his career's most thrilling moment.

"My wife and I had only been married for six months, and I remember seeing her waiting for me in Victory Lane. So that was pretty emotional for me. After everything we had been through, we didn't even have to say anything to each other. It's something that I'll never forget."

If the drivers gearing up for this weekend's race at Martinsville are anything like McMurray was when he was behind the wheel, concentration will be key to crossing that finish line first.

"On race day, it's really hard to describe what's going through your mind as a driver. But I would wake up a different person because you start getting focused on what's getting ready to happen. And it's a really long day of sponsor appearances leading up to a long race. The race itself is three hours long.

"But once they get into the car and put their helmets on, that's when they will relax."

Jamie McMurray's picks

Which of these drivers will have the best finish at the end of the race?

Alex Bowman , Brad Keselowski , Kevin Harvick , Denny Hamlin , Kyle Larson , Martin Truex, Jr.

"I'm going to take Truex because he's won there three times before."

Prediction: Martin Truex, Jr.

Which manufacturer — Chevrolet or Ford — will have the most cars in the top 20 at the end of Stage 2 and how many will they have?

1-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12+

"I will take Chevy. They've been the strongest to start the year. Yeah, Toyota has been hot recently, but that's been on unique racetracks. I think Chevy, in general, has the strongest car this year.

Prediction: Chevrolet, 9

Which of these drivers — Kyle Larson or William Byron — will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2 and how many yellow laps will there be?

0-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24-25, 26+

"I'm going to take William Byron, and I'm taking him because he won this race one year ago. Kyle Larson was my teammate for years, and he hates Martinsville, so I'm not going to pick him at all. And for the second part of the question, I'm just going to throw a number out there at you."

Prediction: William Byron, 22-23

Which manufacturer — Chevrolet or Ford — will have the most cars on the lead lap at the end of Stage 2 and how many will they have?

1-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18+

"I will take Chevy. Ford has a couple of teams that I don't think will do well, and Chevy just has better caliber cars and better quality teams."

Prediction: Chevrolet, 14-15

Which driver — Ryan Blaney or Joey Logano — will have the better finish at the end of Stage 2 and by how many positions?

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-10, 11-14, 15+

"I'm going to take Blaney. And I'm going with him because his luck has been so bad this year that I feel like at any moment, it should turn around."

Prediction: Ryan Blaney, 5

Which driver — Aric Almirola or Austin Dillon — will have the better finish at the end of Stage 2 and by how many positions?

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-10, 11-14, 15+

"Austin Dillon. He finished third in this race one year ago. And Austin is coming off a really good run at Bristol, and I think that momentum will carry over to this weekend.

"At Bristol, Aric ran well, but the car got damaged. He's good at short tracks, but it seems like his team this year just can't buy a break."

Prediction: Austin Dillon, 3

McMurray's parting thoughts ahead of the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway were about how he believes the rest of this NASCAR season will play out.

"I'm gonna stick with what I said to start the year. I still think that Brad Keselowski is going to win three races before the year is over. He's going to need to run better to get there, though," Jamie laughed.

"He's such a talented driver, and last year was horrible for him. But he's good at a lot of types of racetracks. His team is just missing something small, but when they find that, I feel like he's a guy that could go on a streak."

