Rams starting CB Derion Kendrick arrested in Hollywood, faces felony charge

Los Angeles Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested in Hollywood and faces a felony charge, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Kendrick was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hollywood at the intersection of Selma Avenue and Schrader Boulevard early Monday morning.

During the traffic stop, the LAPD said officers found a gun inside Kendrick’s vehicle as well as some narcotics. The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene and was booked just before 2:15 a.m.

"We're continuing to gather more information," Sean McVay said during a press conference Monday, as reported by ESPN. "And so, until then, I'm going to just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. And I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don't have the totality of it other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning."

His arrest comes hours after the Rams beat the Cardinals 26-9 at SoFi Stadium, marking the return of Cooper Kupp. Kendrick, a second-year pro from Georgia, played 68 snaps and had two tackles.

Jail records indicate he remains in custody and faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.