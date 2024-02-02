Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt out for at least several weeks: sources

article

Following an exhilarating win in Boston on Thursday night without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers received some bad news on Friday.

Sources told ESPN that Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is out for at least several weeks with an injury to his right foot.

The injury to Vanderbilt’s mid-foot occurred late in the first half of Thursday night’s matchup. The 24-year-old missed the first 20 games of the season with bursitis to his left heel. Vanderbilt was a starter for the shorthanded Lakers that evening.

Earlier this week, Vanderbilt was ejected from Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets following a heated exchange with the NBA's supervillain, Dillion Brooks.

This is the latest injury for the purple and gold.

During the offseason, the Lakers signed Gabe Vicent, who was a standout for Miami during the 2023 playoffs. The guard underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late December.

After Thursday’s big win at the TD Garden, the Lakers returned to being a .500 team.