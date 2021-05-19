Lakers complete comeback in win over Warriors, secure first-round matchup vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers completed their second-half comeback, beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in game 103-100 Wednesday night.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors in the third quarter 35-24 after heading into the locker room down 55-42 at the half.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NBA play-in game: What you need to know before must-see LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry showdown

The Lakers, who now secured a No.7 spot in the NBA playoffs, will now face No. 2 Phoenix Suns, who finished the regular season with a 51-21 record.

Golden State will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the fight to lock in the eighth seed. The Grizzlies kept their season alive after beating the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 earlier in the evening.

