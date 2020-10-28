LAFC player tests positive for COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) revealed a player has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

According to a statement released by LAFC, the player was diagnosed with the virus when he was tested on Tuesday, October 27 and the team learned about the positive test result on Wednesday night.

LAFC said all other players and members of the club tested negative and did not show any COVID-19 symptoms. The team did not specify who tested positive for COVID-19.

LAFC went onto play their scheduled match against the Houston Dynamo, which ended in a 2-1 win.

The player will remain in isolation and will be monitored by the team's medicall staff, LAFC said in a statement.

Below is the statement released by LAFC:

"LAFC have learned this evening that a player has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in testing that was conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 27. All other players and members of the Club underwent testing yesterday and did additional rapid testing prior to the game and have returned consecutive negative test results and do not have symptoms. Tonight’s game vs. the Houston Dynamo is proceeding as scheduled.

Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the player self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol. The player will remain in isolation and will be monitored by the Club’s medical staff.

All MLS players undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests every other day, including the day before each match. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results."

