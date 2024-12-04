LA Rams star Kobie Turner appears on the Masked Singer

article

Los Angeles Rams star Kobie Turner can sing.

No, seriously. When Turner isn't sacking NFL quarterbacks, the Rams second-year defensive lineman can belt out tunes. Such was the case in Season 12 of FOX's The Masked Singer, as he was revealed to be one of the surprise stars of the reality TV show.

Although he was ultimately sent home on Wednesday, Turner was wearing a "Goo" costume when he sang the Goo Goo Dolls' late 1990s hit "Iris."

Turner made the final four before being eliminated. The semi-finals round will air Wednesday, December 11 on FOX.

It's not the first time Turner sang before a large audience. During the most recent offseason, he sang the national anthem before a Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Lakers home games.

"Music has been a huge part of my life since I was a kid," Turner said on The Masked Singer. "My biggest goal with being an athlete is to be able to show that we’re so much more than just athletes. There’s so much more to all of us."

