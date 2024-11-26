Sean McVay comments following Demarcus Robinson's suspected DUI arrest

article

The Brief LA Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI. It's unknown if he'll be able to play this weekend amid the allegations. CHP officials indicated Robinson was driving at more than 100 mph.



Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday the team is still gathering information about Monday's early morning arrest of receiver Demarcus Robinson on suspicion of driving under the influence and it is too soon to say if he will play this weekend.

"I did speak with him yesterday," McVay told reporters. "We're gathering all of the appropriate information and I'll let the legal process take place. I do want to acknowledge that we were made aware of it."

McVay did not give specifics about his discussion with Robinson, saying only that "he shared what had occurred."

"Obviously, we expect better from him and then want to continue to gather all the appropriate information with the legal things that are involved in that," McVay said. "Just being made aware of that situation and we obviously have higher standards for what we expect of him and the decision- making process as those things are concerned."

He added: "I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions. Clearly, there was a decision that's not in alignment with the things that we want to be about. I know he was remorseful about that, but I think it's been good that we have had few and far between conversations of this nature. I am grateful that nobody was injured or harmed in the process of this. I think that's a credit to the people and the surrounding things. I don't think this makes him a horrible human. I think he made a bad decision and we are fortunate that there wasn't anything else that occurred as it relates to affecting anybody else in a negative way or himself from just an overall safety and health perspective."

Asked whether Robinson might play in Sunday's game against the Saints in New Orleans, McVay said, "We're going to see. I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other. I do know that we've made the league aware. There's a process that they go about and then I'll have more information for you guys as I get the appropriate facts and deal with this in the best way that we think is in alignment with how we want to operate."

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers noticed a speeding white Dodge sedan on the northbound 101 Freeway, south of Tampa Avenue in Woodland Hills, at 5:13 a.m. Monday. After the officers stopped the sedan, the driver identified himself as Demarcus Dontavian Robinson, according to a CHP statement.

CHP officials indicated the suspect was driving at more than 100 mph.

Officers observed what they determined to be "symptoms of alcohol impairment" and arrested Robinson on suspicion of driving under the influence, and Robinson was "released to a responsible party," according to the CHP.

Robinson, 30, has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a career-best six touchdowns this season. He caught a touchdown pass in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

Anyone who has information regarding Robinson's arrest was asked to call the CHP West Valley Bureau at 818-888-0980 and request to speak to Public Information Officer Sturges.