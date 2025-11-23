Rams' Kobie Turner pays tribute to California immigrants in NFL's My Cause My Cleats

article

The Brief Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner paid tribute to immigrants in Southern California by wearing a pair of CHIRLA-themed cleats. The demonstration comes as NFL players get a chance to wear gear promoting charitable causes of their choice.



Los Angeles Rams star Kobie Turner is paying tribute to immigrants in Southern California.

Across the league this month, NFL players get a chance to participate in the "My Cause My Cleats" campaign, where they get a chance to promote a charity or cause of their choice. Turner is rocking a pair of CHIRLA-themed cleats to promote the immigration-advocacy organization.

CHIRLA, short for Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, is a nonprofit that was founded in the mid-1980s to "advance the human and civil rights of immigrants and refugees" in California.

Turner's tribute comes as Southern California made global headlines over the summer after the Trump administration deployed ICE agents to the area and it drew week-long protests. The deployment of federal agents continue to take place across California and across the country as part of the Trump administration's ongoing push to implement mass deportations, particularly in Democratic states and cities.

As part of the My Cause My Cleats campaign, should Turner auction off the shoes after wearing them this month, all proceeds will go towards supporting CHIRLA.

Those looking to check out the causes Turner's teammates are promoting in the My Cause My Cleats campaign can click here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.