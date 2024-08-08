Kevin Durant on USA: 'A lot of bull**** happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen too' | Report

NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Team USA are one win away from capturing the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics for men's basketball.

After Team USA squeaked out a victory over Serbia 95-91 in the semis, Durant was asked what playing for the 2024 version of the Dream Team meant for the former NBA MVP. According to a report from San Antonio Express-News columnist Mike Finger, "KD" gave a State of the Union of his country in a way that only he could:

"A lot of bull**** happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too," Durant said, according to Finger's report.

Durant's former teammate with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, led the game with 36 points to keep USA's gold medal run alive. Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James finished the game with a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. James' Purple-and-Gold teammate Anthony Davis finished the game with four points while Durant had nine points in the game.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team USA during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Team USA will face France in the final round of the tournament on Saturday, August 10. France features Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum and former No. 1 overall draft pick and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

