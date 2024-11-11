John Robinson, legendary USC and LA Rams football coach, dies at 89

John Robinson, former USC and Los Angeles Rams head football coach, has died at 89.

The Trojans football team announced Robinson's death on social media on Monday night.

Robinson coached the 1978 Trojans, who were named national champions by the Coaches Poll. In the pros, Robinson coached the Rams from 1983 to 1991. Prior to the USC head-coaching gig in the late 1970s, Robinson also coached the Oakland Raiders as a running backs coach in 1975, USC's offensive coordinator from 1972 to 1974, and was on Oregon's coaching staff as an assistant from 1960 to 1971.

Robinson died in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana over what may be complications linked to pneumonia, USC wrote.