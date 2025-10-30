How to watch NFL football: Week 9

article

Football fans are in for another outstanding weekend of games, including a rematch of last year’s thrilling AFC Championship game.

The NFL trade deadline is next week and the outcomes of Sunday’s games may determine which teams will be buyers or sellers, either to acquire assets from another team to bolster their roster for a playoff run, or to release key contributors on their squads to start the rebuilding process.

Although there are plenty of games left to be played this season, we’re starting to learn a little more about the teams that can be trusted to make a playoff run come January.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 9 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 30

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 2

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams : 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 3

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.



