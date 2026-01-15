article

After a bye week, the AFC and NFC number one seeds are in action for the divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the storylines heading into the weekend is how these top seeds will look coming off a week of rest versus their opponents who built some momentum with their victories in the wildcard round a week ago.

These games will also feature some elite teams and quarterbacks that are aware of what’s at stake and don’t want to see their season end prematurely.

Fans are in store for another outstanding slate of games with winners advancing to next week’s AFC and NFC championship games.

Here’s a look at the NFL Divisional playoff schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

NFL Divisional playoff game schedule & networks

Saturday, Jan. 17

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 18

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.



