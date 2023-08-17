El Segundo beats Ohio in Little League World Series opening round

article

El Segundo came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket.

But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio.

Then El Segundo's bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio when the game was called at the end of the fourth inning after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay.

With the opening victory over the Great Lakes representative, the team from El Segundo won its fourth straight dating back to a West regional tournament that included Hawaii, the state that produced the winners of last year’s title, and had represented the West every year the tournament was played since 2018. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the LLWS in 2020.

California has some time off until its next game Monday, awaiting the winner of Friday’s matchup of North Dakota-Texas.

The club from New Albany, Ohio, got on the board in the first inning through a walked-in run. In the second inning, Ohio manufactured a couple of runs with help from a walk, an error and a couple of infield RBIs.