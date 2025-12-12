'I'm looking to win,' Edwin Díaz officially joins the LA Dodgers

The Brief Highly valued closer Edwin Díaz has officially joined the Boys in Blue. Díaz joins the Dodgers on a 3-year, $69 million deal. The Dodgers hope he will help improve the bullpen in the closer role… a weak spot for the team last season.



Edwin Díaz has officially joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Known as one of the best relievers in baseball, he has changed teams and coasts for a landmark free-agent contract, and the Dodgers are confident Díaz’ usual dominance will allow him to stabilize their chaotic bullpen by becoming their first true closer in five years.

"It’s going to be super exciting when the trumpets sound in Los Angeles," Díaz said in Spanish. "It’s going to be special."

Díaz left the Mets after seven years for a $69 million, three-year contract with the back-to-back World Series champions.

Díaz was already the highest-paid reliever in the majors last season in Queens, where the slender right-hander nicknamed Sugar became a fan favorite for his talent and competitive grit — and for his signature bullpen walkouts to "Narco," a stirring, trumpet-laced dance track.

"It wasn’t easy (to leave)," Díaz said in English while speaking down the hall from his new clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. "I was playing seven years in New York. They treated me really good. They treated me great. I chose the Dodgers because they’re a winning organization. I’m looking to win, and I think they have everything to win, so picking the Dodgers was pretty easy."

General manager Brandon Gomes was already musing about a trumpet-themed bobblehead.

"As we were looking to add impactful players to what we felt like was already a championship-caliber club, we felt like Edwin was the perfect fit," Gomes said.

Gomes called Díaz "a selfless superstar (who) fits right into our clubhouse culture. He’s proven this time and time again. In the playoffs, he’ll take the ball in the fourth, fifth inning, take down multiple innings to finish a game. And it’s somebody that we feel like is exactly what we need."

Díaz racked up 28 saves in his last season with the Mets while blowing just three. He also picked up 98 strikeouts, en route to boasting a 1.63 ERA.