Dodgers leading Rays after solid Buehler outing in World Series Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to retake the series lead against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series.

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler kept the Rays hitters at bay, allowing only one run in his Game 3 start. Buehler threw six full innings and struck out 10 batters, walked once and allowed only three hits.

Los Angeles drew first blood after a solo home run from Justin Turner to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Dodgers slowly padded their lead with a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

The Rays lineup woke up in the bottom of the fifth inning after Willy Adames hit an RBI double to cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-1.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hit a solo home run to extend Los Angeles' lead to 6-1. Earlier in the game, Barnes was credited with an RBI after laying a sacrifice bunt to score Cody Bellinger in the fourth inning.

The best-of-seven series is currently tied 1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Prior to that, the Boys in Blue swept their NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, in three games in the division series. The Dodgers also swept the Milwaukee Brewers in two games to secure a spot in the ALDS.

The Tampa Bay Rays captured the franchise’s second American League pennant after beating the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the championship series. Prior to the ALCS, the Rays beat their hated rivals, the New York Yankees, in the division series. Tampa Bay swept the Toronto Blue Jays in two games to punch their ticket to the ALDS.

DID SOMEONE SAY FREE TACO?

Thanks to Dodgers star Mookie Betts stealing second base during Tuesday's Game 1, Americans everywhere can get a free taco from Taco Bell.

The giveaway is a part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the 2020 World Series. After Betts swiped second during the fifth inning of the series opener, anyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from participating Taco Bell locations in the U.S.

Fans can take advantage of the offer on Wednesday, October 28 while supplies last, according to the fast-food giant's website.

SERIES SCHEDULE

You can catch the entire action on FOX 11.

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Final.

Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Final.

Game 3: In progress

Game 4: Saturday, October 24, 5:08 p.m. PT. Probable starters: Julio Urias (Dodgers) vs. TBD (Rays)

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Tuesday, October 27, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Wednesday, October 28, 5:09 p.m. PT

* = If necessary