Compton youth track team breaks 30-year record at national meet

A track team out of Compton is garnering nationwide attention for its lightning speed.

The Compton Electric Speed is composed of middle schoolers who are now national champions.They proudly represented their city at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Oregon. That’s where they broke a 30-year record in the 4x400 meter relay, in the 13 to 14-year-old division.

The sensational youth track team is coached by two of the athletes’ fathers and the boys have big dreams and a lot of community support to make them come true.

"We get invites from around the country to come to our track meet because they just want to see us perform," Coach Keith Burroughs explained. "They want to run against us. They want to stack the fastest kids up against us."

He continued to say, "That’s why I'm not ashamed to do fundraisers. I'm not ashamed to, like, go out here and make spend money to make sure these kids get to enjoy the fruits of their labor."