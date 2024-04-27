Clippers vs Mavs Game 4: Kawhi Leonard listed as questionable

The pressure is on the Los Angeles Clippers in what could be the final days of the 213 era. On Sunday afternoon, they play a critical Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Any signs of a pulse from the Clippers in Game 3 Friday night came from Ivica Zubac, James Harden and Norman Powell. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, combined for a dismal 16 points.

Russell Westbrook just couldn’t get any offense going and while frustrated, he picked up a Flagrant 1 foul, along with Dallas’ PJ Washington, following a scuffle late in the fourth quarter. The two were both ejected from the game.

Watch the drama unfold below.

Perhaps the most troubling moments of the game came from watching Kawhi Leonard, who has been dealing with knee inflammation. The issue kept him sidelined for the final eight games of the regular season and the first game of the playoffs.

"Playoff Kawhi" appeared to be back in the second half of Game 2, which was his big return. However, Game 3 seemingly exposed how much pain the superstar is in. This was highlighted when George threw up a lob to Leonard and he held onto the basket as long as he could to avoid a rough landing and getting a technical.

After the game, the Clippers said the plan was for Leonard to play on a minutes restriction and Leonard himself said he wanted to play and do what he could to help his team win.

On Saturday, Leonard was listed as questionable for Game 4 on the injury report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

If Leonard can't go, the Clippers must lean into their "Next Man Up" mentality. Not only will their other stars have to step up, but they'll need more from their supporting cast off the bench.

"We understand when a guy goes out, everyone has to step up. It’s not one man, it’s not two men, everyone has to be good," Clippers head coach Ty Lue said earlier in the series.

Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 12:30 p.m. PDT from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.