Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins suffers knee injury in his reunion game with Ravens

Although three years of injury problems ruined J.K. Dobbins’ once-promising tenure with the Ravens, he was off to a strong start Monday night in his reunion game against Baltimore.

And then another injury ended yet another night early for the Los Angeles Chargers’ star-crossed new running back.

Dobbins hurt his knee late in the first half and didn’t return to the Chargers’ 30-23 loss to the Ravens . Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t know the severity of the injury after the game, but the ball-carrier who began the night third in the AFC in yards rushing must fight back from yet another setback to his promising career.

"I thought we did a good job running the ball in the first half," Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. "Obviously I’m hoping J.K. is OK."

Dobbins had 40 yards on his first six carries against Baltimore, showing off the elusiveness and speed that have revitalized his career this year in Los Angeles.

But Dobbins got hurt about five minutes before halftime when he was wrenched backward by linebacker Malik Harrison and then gang-tackled by Baltimore on a play erased by a holding penalty against the Chargers.

Dobbins grabbed his knee after getting up, and he eventually went to the Bolts’ locker room. He was ruled out for the night in the second half.

"I don’t have any update," Harbaugh said. "I know it’s a knee."

Although backup Gus Edwards stepped in for Dobbins — just as he did in Baltimore when they were teammates with the Ravens — he managed only 11 yards on nine carries. The Chargers struggled to move the ball in Dobbins’ absence, managing just two field goals on their next five drives before tacking on a late touchdown in the loss that snapped their four-game winning streak.

Los Angeles finished with just 83 yards on the ground after entering the weekend with the NFL’s 12th-ranked rushing offense.