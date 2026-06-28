Canada beats South Africa in FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium

The Brief Canada defeated South Africa at LA Stadium on Sunday to further advance in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Fans from both countries celebrated the historic matchup, as it marked the first knockout-stage appearance for each team. Fans praised the World Cup atmosphere, and excitement is set to continue Thursday with Spain facing Austria at LA Stadium.



We have now entered the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Co-host Canada played on the road at LA Stadium Sunday, where they edged out South Africa late in the second half.

"I'm so happy. I'm going to be here to witness history. It's crazy. This is history," one fan from Canada said.

Sunday was a big day for Canada and South Africa. Both teams, for the first time, played in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

"We're really amped about the game. South Africa, it's the first qualification game that they've been through," said one fan rooting for South Africa.

Despite the high-stakes match, many fans of the opposing teams were friendly towards each other.

Canada, despite being a World Cup host country, did not have the home-field advantage Sunday.

But that didn't seem to bother Canadians, who got to see their team knock out South Africa at the very end of the match.

"I'm in Vancouver too, and I wasn't able to get tickets there, but here we are," one fan told FOX 11.

"I'm just happy to see Canada play. We're happy to be here. It worked for us because we're in San Jose, so it's easier to get here than to fly back to Toronto," said another fan cheering on Canada.

Some families rooting for South Africa said the World Cup is much more than just about wins and losses.

"I just came back from Seattle. I watched the Iran and Egypt game. Just meeting all the different cultures from the game, it's amazing," a fan rooting for South Africa said.

A handful of fans at LA Stadium weren't necessarily cheering for either team. They said they were just rooting for a good match.

"I had to come out. I don't know the next time the World Cup will be in the U.S.," one fan said.

The excitement will continue Thursday when fans return to LA Stadium to watch Spain versus Austria.