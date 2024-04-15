WNBA draft: Caitlin Clark picked No.1 overall by Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark was the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in Monday night’s WNBA draft in New York City.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Clark’s selection during the event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Monday night’s draft was only the second one with fans in attendance after 1,000 tickets sold out in February.

RELATED: Iowa's Caitlin Clark surpasses Pete Maravich as All-Time NCAA Division I scorer with 3,668th point

Clark, the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA, was the projected No. 1 pick after announcing that she would declare for the draft in February. The Iowa standout helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her astonishing signature logo jump shots and superb passing ability.

FILE-Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on February 11, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever indicated on social media shortly after Clark’s announcement that they intended to select her.

Clark heads to Indiana to team up with Aaliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, who was picked first overall by the Fever last year.

RELATED: Iowa's Caitlin Clark surpasses Pete Maravich as All-Time NCAA Division I scorer with 3,668th point

Who are the other top prospects in this year's WNBA draft?

Clark was among a number of other top prospects in the 2024 WNBA draft that included:

Cameron Brink (Stanford)

Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina)

Angel Reese (LSU)

Rickea Jackson (Tennessee)

Marquesha Davis (Mississippi)

Aaliyah Edwards (UConn)

Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse)

Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech)

Nika Mühl (UConn)

Charisma Osborne (UCLA)

Alissa Pili (Utah)

Nyadiew Puoch (Australia)

Jacy Sheldon (Ohio State)

Celeste Taylor (Ohio State)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.