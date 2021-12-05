Expand / Collapse search

Buck O'Neil, Bud Fowler, four others elected to baseball Hall of Fame

By Ben Walker
Associated Press
COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 30: Former Negro League player John 'Buck' O'Neil speaks at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 30, 2006 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.

Oliva and Kaat are the only living new members. Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.

The MLB has transitioned to a twilight zone with the lockout going into effect on Wednesday night. Last night, the MLB officially locked out the players for the first time since 1990 after an agreement could not be made on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). A quick scan of the MLB’s official website, MLB.com, sees a complete wipeout of any articles, photos or mentions of current players. They’ve been replaced with videos and statements from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and tons of coverage of ongoing Hall of Fame voting.

The 16-member Early Days and Golden Days committees met separately in Orlando, Florida. The election announcement was originally scheduled to coincide with the big league winter meetings, which were nixed because of the MLB lockout.

The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.