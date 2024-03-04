Broncos to release Russell Wilson after 2 seasons

article

The Denver Broncos will release Russell Wilson once free agency officially opens later this month, the team said in a statement Monday.

"We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform of his release after the start of the league year," general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton said in joint statement. "On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.

"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."

RELATED: Eagles' Jason Kelce announces his retirement after 13 NFL seasons

The Broncos said Wilson will officially be cut once the new league year begins on March 13.

Wilson thanked Broncos fans and his teammates for their support in a separate statement.

"Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community," he said. "This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime."

He ended his statement, saying "Tough time don’t last, but tough people do.

"God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next."

Read more of this story from FOX News.