Baron Davis shares his favorite Kobe Bryant memory

The Brief Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis reflects on his favorite memory of the late Kobe Bryant. Davis recalls their first meeting and Bryant’s intense focus and dedication to the game. The memory highlights Bryant’s lasting impact on Los Angeles basketball and those he inspired.



Gone but never forgotten, the legacy of Kobe Bryant lives on through those he inspired.

While they may have been rivals on the court, Baron Davis said he has nothing but respect and fond memories of the late NBA superstar.

Baron Davis says Kobe Bryant was ‘built different’

What they're saying:

Bryant’s name remains synonymous with Los Angeles basketball. With LA set to host NBA All-Star weekend for the seventh time, Davis reflected on his favorite Bryant memory while discussing the upcoming event on GDLA+.

For Davis, it was their first meeting that left the biggest impression.

"My favorite memory is when I first met him," Davis said.

Davis recalled being invited to Bryant’s home during his time at UCLA. While touring the house, the two entered a room that spoke volumes about Bryant’s dedication to the game.

"I had never seen somebody with so much tape," Davis said. "I said, ‘Hey, if you ever want to hang out — I know we’re the same age. If you ever want to get out, we’re right around the corner. You can hang with us.’ And he was like, ‘Nah.’"

Davis said Bryant was instead focused on studying film.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Baron Davis #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers during a preseason game at Staples Center on October 18, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

"I’m sitting there watching this tape, and I’m like, OK, this guy’s built super different," he said.

Davis played two seasons at UCLA before entering the NBA Draft in 1999, while Bryant entered the NBA Draft after graduating from high school in 1996 at just 17 years old.

Though Bryant was about a year older, Davis said it was clear early on that Bryant operated on another level.

"You see the difference, and you know a kid who was just so hyper-focused," Davis said. "That was his focus — to be the greatest player ever. I always go back to those tapes because he had a room full of tape."

Dig deeper:

Davis and Bryant both left impressions on the league during their playing careers.

SUGGESTED: Baron Davis says LA Is ready to shine as NBA All-Star Weekend approaches

Davis, a two-time NBA All-Star, had a 13-year career and played for numerous teams, notably the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Bryant, whose relentless work ethic was described as the "Mamba Mentality," spent his entire 21-year career with the Men in Purple and Gold. Among his many accolades, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star.