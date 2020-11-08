What the Hal? Overcoming the fear of doctor visits during the pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more and more people are trying to get back to normal. That includes going back to work, school and even in-person doctor visits.

But the fear of visiting the doctor’s office still looms on people’s mind.

In this episode of What the Hal Podcast we speak with Oncologist and Medical Director at Dignity Northridge Hospital Dr. Ronald Tang. He talked about an uptick he’s seen with patients who have advanced cancers that could've been diagnosed earlier if people hadn't been so scared to visit the doctor.

RELATED: In Depth: TV audiences, dental procedures, prostate treatment

We also talked to FOX 11 Assistant News Director Peter Wilgoren, a patient who has bladder cancer. Pete talked about how he's been treating it amid the pandemic.

Hit the subscribe button on this podcast and connect with me on social:

Advertisement

Facebook.com/HalEisner

Instagram.com/HalEisner

Twitter.com/HalEisner