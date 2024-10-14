Convicted felon in possession of 3D printer used to make gun parts

article

A convicted felon was arrested after being found in possession of multiple guns as well as a 3D printer used for making gun parts.

On October 9, San Bernardino County deputies responded to a report of a man and woman fighting near 5th Street and Wildwood Canyon Road in Yucpia.

Deputies found the two hiding in the bushes near a vacant home. The man, identified as 32-year-old Steven Maine, had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

During a pat-down, deputies found a loaded extended 9mm Glock magazine in his possession. While searching the bushes, they also found an unserialized loaded 9mm Glock handgun, also known as a "Ghost Gun".

Maine also had brass knuckles, a large hunting knife, methamphetamine, and a scanner tool used for garage doors and vehicles, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

After obtaining a search warrant for his house, deputies found a 3D printer used for making unserialized polymer gun parts, several "Ghost Gun" Glock handgun lowers, two AR-15 rifle lowers, and evidence of identity and mail theft in Maine's bedroom.

Maine, who is a convicted felon, was arrested for several felony charges as well as his outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with bail set at $65,000.