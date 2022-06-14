YSL's Young Thug sends video message to fans from jail

Incarcerated rapper Young Thug shared a message to fans from jail.

The rapper appeared in a video played for thousands of people at the "HOT97 Summer Jam" this weekend.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, thanked his fans for the support and urged them to sign a petition calling for federal and state legislation to limit the use of art, including lyrics, as evidence in criminal trials.

In a lengthy indictment against Williams and alleged members of the criminal street gang "Young Slime Life," several lyrics are being used as evidence in the case against him.

RAPPER YOUNG THUG'S RICO ACT CHARGES EXPLAINED

"You know this isn't just about me or YSL," Young Thug said in the video. "I always use my music as a form of artistic expression. And now I see that black artists and rappers don't have that — young know — freedom. Everybody, please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition. I love you all."

Other artists appeared in a video coming to Williams' defense and the protection of black art. As of Tuesday morning, the petition had about 27,000 signatures.

Also indicted on Monday were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail, accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times in February.

What is "Young Slime Life?"

The "Young Slime Life" enterprise started as a street gang in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta in 2012, according to the indictment. Williams, who also goes by "Slime," along with Murphy, who goes by "DK," and Stephens, who goes by "Tick" or "Slug," create it as an affiliate of the national Bloods gang, the court document states. Williams has been known to reference it in his songs and on social media. The indictment stated that in its 10 years, it has expanded to include "the surrounding metropolitan Atlanta area."

Some YSL members claims close ties to Blood subset gangs SexMoneyMurder or 30 Deep, the indictment continued, and associates wear red for the Bloods and green for Slime. The indictment states they also wear clothing that has "YSL" or "Slime" on it. They also might have similar pendants with those words or "SLATT" on it.

The indictment claims YSL uses a variety of hands signs. The indictment outlines a couple including the wiping of the nose with the index finger. Another hand sign is the curling of the ring and pinky fingers inward towards the palm.

"The extended middle and index ﬁngers represent the 'Y.' The curved middle ﬁnger and curved ring ﬁnger represent the 'S.' The extended index ﬁnger and thumb represent the 'L,'" the indictment reads.

Members will also make "the 'two guns' hand sign by forming pistols with their ﬁngers, and pointing them in opposite directions."

The words "BLATT," meaning "Blood Love All the Time," and "SLATT," meaning "Slime Love All the Time," are also used, the court document shows.

"They also refer to Cleveland Avenue as 'Bleveland,' replacing the 'C' with a 'B.' Green Heart, Green Snake, Blowing Nose, and Green Vomit emojis, are also symbols commonly used by members of YSL," the indictment reads.

What charges do Young Thug, Gunna and alleged YSL affiliates face?

According to the indictment, each of the 28 defendants was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Those listed in the indictment include:

• Kahlieff Adams, who goes by "Bobby Hunt," was also charged with attempted murder and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Martinez Arnold, who goes by "Duke," faces no additional charges.

• Derontae Bebee, who goes by "Bee" or just "B," was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, and hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree.

• Damone Blalock, who goes by "Bali," faces no additional charges.

• Javaris Bradford, who goes by "Tuda," was also charged with murder.

• Justin Cobb, who goes by "Duwap," was also charged with murder.

• Cordarius Dorsey, who goes by "Polo" or "Juicy," was also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

• Christian Eppinger, who goes by "Bhris," was also charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, theft by taking, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

• Miles Farley, who goes by "Slato" or "Lil Miles," was also charged with murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Jevon Fleetwood, who goes by "4tray" or "Psycho," faces no additional charges.

• Damekion Garlington, who goes by "Dee" or "Sxarfaxe," was also charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Quantavious Grier, who goes by "Unfoonk," was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

• Marquavius Huey, who goes by "Qua," was also charged with three counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual.

• Deamonte Kendrick, who goes by "Yak Gotti," was also charged with murder.

• Sergio Kitchens, who goes by "Gunna," faces no additional charges.

• Wunnie Lee, who goes by "Slimelife Shawty," faces no additional charges.

• Demise McMullen, who goes by "Nard," was also charged with murder.

• Tenquarius Mender, who goes by Nard, who goes by "Stunna," was also charged with possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual, and participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Walter Murphy, who goes by "DK," faces no additional charges.

• Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was also charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Quamarvious Nichols, who goes by "Qua," was also charged with murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Rodalius Ryan, who goes by "Lil Rod," faces no additional charges.

• Antonio Sledge, who goes by "Mounk Tounk," was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Trontavious Stephens, who goes by "Tick" or "Slug," faces no additional charges.

• Shannon Stillwell, who goes by "Shannon Jackson" or "SB," was also charged with two counts of murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

• Antonio Sumlin, who goes by "Obama," was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Jeffery Williams, who goes by "Young Thug" or "Slime," was also charged with participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Jimmy Winfrey, who goes by "Roscoe," was also charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and participation in criminal street gang activity