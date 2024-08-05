Expand / Collapse search

Youth summit held in China aims to build relations with US, encourage tourism

By
Published  August 5, 2024 12:39pm PDT
World
FOX 11

Bringing tourism back to China

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism to China drastically decreased. Youth from around the world, including FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna were invited to attend the 2024 Global Youth Conference and China US Youth camp in the Chinese province of Shandong. They also traveled to Beijing.

LOS ANGELES - Three hundred youth from the US and FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna were invited to attend the 2024 Global Youth Conference and China-US Youth Camp in the Chinese province of Shandong.  

The goal of the trip was to foster better relations between the two countries and encourage tourism. 

The Chinese province of Shandong invited 500 guests from 23 countries to take in the sights of an area in China not well known to tourists, especially those from the US.

The two-week trip took participants all over the province. The trip included stops at popular Daming Lake, Shandong Museum, Dai Temple in Tai'an to name just a couple of high points of the itinerary. 

Youth summit explores Chinese province

Three hundred mostly young people from the US traveled to China at the invitation of the province of Shandong, China. The goal is to foster better relations between the two countries and encourage tourism.

They also visited Beijing, what some considered the highlight of the trip, and the Great Wall. 

The Shandong Friendship Association and other Shandong groups wanted young people to enjoy the province, return to their home countries to encourage travel in Shandong and foster friendly relations. 