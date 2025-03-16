Young girl found dead in Lancaster

The Brief Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young girl in Lancaster. The child's cause of death is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.



A death investigation is underway in Lancaster after a young girl was found dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The girl died under mysterious circumstances, authorities said.

What we know:

On Saturday around 7:20 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a "child not breathing" in the 44700 block of Stanridge Avenue at Lancaster Boulevard.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Circumstances surrounding the child's death - including when the death occurred and the cause of death - are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.