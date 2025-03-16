Young girl found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - A death investigation is underway in Lancaster after a young girl was found dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The girl died under mysterious circumstances, authorities said.
What we know:
On Saturday around 7:20 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a "child not breathing" in the 44700 block of Stanridge Avenue at Lancaster Boulevard.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Circumstances surrounding the child's death - including when the death occurred and the cause of death - are unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on March 15, 2025.