Yelp's Top 100: 3 OC and 1 Malibu restaurants make the cut for 2022

Looking for lunch or dinner plans?

Yelp released its annual top-100 restaurant list for 2022 and four Southern California food spots made the cut.

In the list, three Orange County eateries made the list while one Malibu restaurant was the sole Los Angeles County representative. Fermentation Farm in Costa Mesa was the highest-ranked restaurant from Southern California, sitting pretty at No. 3. The Vox Kitchen makes its return to the list, listed at No. 11 on the 2022 list after being ranked No. 28 the previous year.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Below is a list of local restaurants mentioned in the list:

3. Fermentation Farm

Where: 1125 Victoria St Ste R Costa Mesa, CA 92627

What they serve: Healthy foods, sandwiches, soup, salad, kombucha

Web: https://fermfarm.com/

11. The Vox Kitchen

Where: 16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708

What they serve: Vietnamese, Peruvian, Asian fusion

Web: https://www.eatvox.com/

58. Lido Bottle Works

Where: 3408 Via Oporto #103, Newport Beach, CA 92663

What they serve: American, wine bar

Web: https://lidobottleworks.com/

86. Moonshadows

Where: 20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

What they serve: Seafood, American

Web: https://moonshadowsmalibu.com/

You can click here to see the full list of Yelp's top 100.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.